Ontario parents of baby born on Hwy 407 receive gift of free highway travel An Ontario family is receiving a year of free travel on Highway 407 after a baby was born on the side of the popular roadway. Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car in Deer Ridge A woman was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre with severe injuries after she was struck by a car Monday night in the city's southeast. Diving in: Swim groups hope to resume lessons ahead of pool season The current stay at home order and May heat wave has meant an earlier pool season, which means for many children it’s the first time they’ll be in the water in quite some time. 1 dead after RCMP open fire in Red Deer Hospital parkade A man was killed in a confrontation with central Alberta RCMP on Sunday.