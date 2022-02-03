Ontario Parks' backcountry camping fees will remain unchanged for 2022 season as pilot project continues

Backcountry permit costs will remain unchanged for the 2022 camping season as Ontario Parks continues a flat fee pilot project for some of its parks.

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) confirmed to CTVNews.ca Wednesday, permit fees for backcountry campsites will remain "status quo" across the province this year despite two parks continuing to test flat fees.

For two years, the provincial government had been testing the flat fees in which many campers were paying at least 300 per cent more for a backcountry site than previous seasons. The project was being tested for sites at the Massasauga and the Temagami cluster of parks, charging $40.75 and $32.50 per night respectively, regardless of the size of a group. Previously, campers were charged $9 a night per person.

The ministry explained the "fee changes make backcountry camping fees consistent with our flat-rate per-campsite car camping fee model.”

MECP had said the pilot project was scheduled to conclude at the end of the 2021 season after which the ministry would conduct a review and gauge feedback from visitors to "determine the long-term plan for backcountry fees across Ontario Parks.”

"The ministry continues to review all feedback including the results from the visitor survey conducted in 2021, and we can confirm that the Massasauga Provincial Park and the Temagami Cluster of parks will continue to participate in the pilot for the 2022 season," a MECP spokesperson said in an email to CTVNews.ca. "All other backcountry parks will remain status quo for the 2022 season."

Many campers took issue with the fee increase at the Massasauga and the Temagami Cluster of parks because it puts more cost on those who trek solo or in pairs. The ministry said last year, based on previous data for reservations and group sizes, the average backcountry group comprises four people, while solo campers make up just 11 per cent of bookings and pairs comprised 38 per cent. It justified the fees as “reflective of the amenities available at the respective parks.”

An online petition was started shortly after the rollout of the government's pilot project claiming the fee increase is “unfair and precludes the use of campsites by those of us who travel solo, many of whom have done volunteer work within some of the parks.”

As of Wednesday, nearly 11,000 people had signed the petition.