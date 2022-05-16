Ontario party leaders fire at Ford over health care at leaders' debate

Ontario's political party leaders sparred over health care in a debate Monday, with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford touting hospital investments while the other three leaders accused him of failing nurses.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner laid into Ford over what he called the Tory leader's disrespect for nurses as premier, including capping compensation increases for public sector workers.

"Mr. Ford, have you talked to a nurse lately?" Schreiner said.

"Have you talked to a nurse about how ... insulted they feel being called heroes and then essentially having their wages cut by having them frozen? Mr. Ford, if you want to build capacity in our system you have to invest in the people that deliver our careΓÇªThey deserve to have Bill 124 gone. They deserve to have the opportunity to negotiate fair wages and fair benefits."

Schreiner also criticized Ford for his handling of long-term care during the pandemic, and Ford responded by saying he is building hospitals.

"Every region in this province is getting a new hospital," he said earlier in the health-care section of the debate.

Ford also said the Progressive Conservatives would fund nurses' tuition fees if they work in an underserved area, and noted that his government gave personal support workers a $3-an-hour raise and are giving nurses a $5,000 retention pay bonus.

The other three leaders argued that repealing the legislation that capped the compensation increases of nurses and other public sector workers, instead of giving them a one-time payment.

The debate kicked off with a chippy exchange between Ford and Del Duca.

Ford rattled off a list of accusations at Del Duca, including that he wants to bring back licence plate renewal fees and increase highway tolls.

Del Duca jumped in to refute each point, directing Ford to the Ontario Liberals' website to check their campaign pledges.

"There's an old saying in life: 'You're entitled to your own opinion, not your own facts,' Mr. Ford," Del Duca said.

Ford's opening statement emphasized his plan to build Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, saying the economy is booming.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said she is pitching hope that the New Democrats can fix what matters most to Ontarians.

She also poked fun at the 90-minute debate itself.

"I'm sure this is not the most fun thing you'll ever do on a Monday night, but because you're joining us it shows you care and this election has a lot at stake," she said.

Schreiner said in his opening statement that it is now or never to address the climate crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.