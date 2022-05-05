Ontario party leaders look to drum up support in battleground GTA
Ontario's four main provincial party leaders are campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area again today, in a bid to shore up support in the key region.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is making an announcement this morning in Toronto about a plan to expand health care.
She is spending the whole day in ridings in the east-Toronto region of Scarborough, where the party won a seat in 2018 and where it is hoping to pick up more.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is in Vaughan for a morning platform announcement before heading south to Toronto to talk about his buck-a-ride transit pledge.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is in Pickering this morning for an unspecified announcement.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is set to make a housing announcement in Waterloo.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.
