Ontario party leaders make final push ahead of Thursday election
Ontario's political party leaders hit the campaign trail for the last full day today, making their final pitches to voters.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath starts her day in Brampton, where her party made gains in the last election and hopes to maintain, if not grow, them this time.
Health care will be her focus.
She will also make stops in Cambridge, and the ridings of Brantford-Brant, Flamborough-Glanbrook, Brampton West, and Etobicoke-Lakeshore before ending the marathon day in Toronto.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be door knocking in Brampton Centre and Mississauga East-Cooksville, then will hold a rally in his home turf of west-end Toronto known as Etobicoke.
He will not take any questions from reporters for a second day in a row.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to make an announcement in north Toronto.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is set to start the day in Brantford, before travelling to St. Thomas, London and Kitchener -- all regions in southwestern Ontario, where his own seat of Guelph is located.
Voters go to the polls Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.
