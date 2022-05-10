Ontario party leaders square off at first debate of election campaign
Ontario's four main party leaders have started the first debate of the election campaign by highlighting their proposals for northern Ontario.
The debate on northern issues got underway this afternoon in North Bay, Ont.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford says he's focused on building infrastructure in the province's North, including highways.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she would bring "good jobs" back to northern Ontario.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says he wants to make sure northern Ontario has a seat at the table in provincewide planning.
Green Leader Mike Schreiner says the other parties are proposing the same ineffective solutions to old problems, but his party would bring something new to the conversation.
The debate is expected to bring discussions on regional matters that include municipal revenue tools, addiction and mental health, and highway maintenance and safety.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.
