Ontario Pirate Festival returns to Guelph

Pirates have commandeered Marden Park in Guelph for the long weekend.

The annual Ontario Pirate Festival is finding its sea legs again after the pandemic put it on pause for two years.

“It’s been great and it’s nice to have people back because they haven’t been out for the last couple of years,” said vendor Michelle Doucette.

Around 2,000 people were in attendance on Sunday enjoying live music, fashion, food, and games.

“Gosh, who doesn’t want to be a pirate?” said Zolton the Adequate, a co-captain of the festival. “You get to go ‘yar!’ and ‘arg!’ and all sorts of things like that.”

“You can come out and see our juggler, Cobbler Jay, our mud show, and even a pirate rat.”

While Zolton’s magic show drew a crowd, other events like the falconry show and mud show were also getting buzz on the day.

“It’s a couple of idiots splashing around in the mud,” explained Zolton. “Which is far more entertaining than it sounds.”

Tylor White said he came from near Sault Ste. Marie to enjoy the festivities and comradery with friends he hasn’t seen in a while.

“By the end of the day, you normally do two or three tours of all the stuff that people are making, maybe buy something to enhance your outfit,” said White.

The festival has been running for over a decade. It started at Fort York in Toronto, then moved to Milton, and has been in Guelph for the past few years.

“There are lots of things to do, lots of things to see,” said Doucette. “If they like pirates or just want to see something different.”

The event runs from July 30 to Aug. 1.

Zolton said they plan to sail back to the Royal City in 2023.