Ontario plans to modernize historic Bradford train station

The Ontario government is driving forward with efforts to enhance a historic train station in Bradford.

Construction to modernize the Bradford GO Station will include 33 additional parking spots, new sidewalks, a new security system and will support future two-way, all-day service to Barrie.

Additionally, crews will install a traffic signal at the Dissette Street entrance, add heated bus shelters, and create new passenger drop-off and pick-up spaces.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer said the improvements would help reduce traffic congestion in the area.

"The upgrades at Bradford GO Station fit in with the creation of our Bradford West Gwillimbury bus service in recent years, the new Simcoe County LINX service across our region and the ongoing expansion of GO train and bus service on the Barrie line."

There will also be three new bus bays and a bus loop for GO Transit and local transit.

"This project is part of GO Expansion, which will support faster, more frequent travel at Bradford GO Station and two-way, all-day service in the years to come," said Phil Verster, Metrolinx President and CEO.

Construction on the new transit hub is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.