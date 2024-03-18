Ontario police arrest man wanted for home invasion in New Glasgow, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
Ontario police have arrested a 19-year-old man wanted for an alleged home invasion in New Glasgow, N.S., last week.
According to a news release from New Glasgow Regional Police, William Michael Gilmore, also known as Liam Gilmore, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an alleged home invasion at an Albert Street residence around 4:56 p.m. on March 14.
A previous news release said Gilmore allegedly physically assaulted two people with a weapon in the home and fled the scene by stealing a victim’s vehicle.
Peel Regional Police arrested Gilmore at a residence in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday.
The investigation remains open.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
B.C. funds 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro VancouverSeventeen new housing projects are set to add nearly 2,000 new affordable homes for renters in Metro Vancouver through British Columbia's community housing fund.
-
-
Sask. couple adds personality and character to forgotten driftwoodA retired Melfort couple is taking their unique hobby all around the province with the help of their family.
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facilityThe family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
Petition to rename Highway 400 for Canadian music legend Gordon LightfootA petition to rename Highway 400 after Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot is rapidly gaining support online.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparationIn the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summerIn a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Orioles score eight runs in final three innings to top Jays 13-8 in pre-season playColton Cowser and Tyler Nevin both homered in the seventh inning to kick-start a late Baltimore run as the Orioles earned a 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in pre-season action.
-
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airportA Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.