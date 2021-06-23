Ontario police charge Eric Wildman with attempted murder

Eric Wildman, a Manitoba man arrested Friday in Ontario on a Canada-wide warrant, has been charged with attempted murder.

Wildman, 34, was wanted in connection with the RCMP’s investigation into the homicide of his neighbour Clifford Joseph.

Wildman has not been charged in that case, however, officers with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged him with attempted murders of officers during his arrest.

According to the OPP, the incident took place after officers received word that Wildman was at a home on Massassauga Road in Prince Edward County, Ont., on June 17.

Officers said they executed a warrant to get into the home in the early morning hours of June 18, at which time shots were fired.

The OPP notes that with the help of crisis negotiators, two people ended up surrendering to police, and Wildman was taken into custody.

Police did an evidence search of the home on Massassauga Road and seized a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and ballistic evidence. Police also found ammunition in a vehicle, which they allege Wildman had been driving.

The OPP has now obtained a Canada-wide warrant for Wildman’s arrest for attempted murder with a firearm of members of the OPP, attempted murder with a firearm of an unknown person, and possession of a restricted firearm without a licence.

The OPP notes that Wildman is the only person they intend to charge in connection to this incident.

Wildman is also facing charges in Manitoba, including unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, and two counts of failing to report the destruction of a prohibited firearm.

None of the charges against Wildman, who had been the focus of a weeklong search in Manitoba, have been proven in court.

Wildman is in the custody of the Manitoba Correctional Services. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

