An outbreak at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. has grown to 65 cases in a week.
The Ministry of the Solicitor General says all those who have tested positive since Feb. 22 are self-isolating.
In addition, the ministry says, "...to help prevent the potential for further spread, all in-person instruction at the college will be paused for 14 days, and recruits who test positive will remain at the college to self-isolate."
The college is working closely with Southwestern Public Health to manage the outbreak.
During the 14-day break, the ministry says the college is looking at options for virtual courses.
- With files from CTV's Brent Lale