Ontario police dog dies suddenly while on duty
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Sean Davidson
A five-year-old dog who served on an Ontario police force and helped to make 67 arrests has died suddenly while on duty.
Peel Regional Police said it is with “great sadness” they report that the dog, named Dutch, died of natural causes.
Dutch had been a member with the police force since 2017 and attended 650 calls with his handler.
"He will be missed and remembered by his friend, handler and partner, Constable Colin Manson, the Manson family and his police family," Peel police said in a news release.
"We thank Dutch for his dedicated and loyal service to our community and enriching the lives of those who knew him."
"Rest easy, Dutch."
Flags at all Peel Regional Police facilities will fly at half-mast in his memory.
