Ontario police officer accused of working as Realtor while on duty

A York Regional Police constable is facing a fraud charge after police said he allegedly worked as a Realtor while he was supposed to be on duty.

Investigators say earlier this year in the spring, they began an investigation into a constable working in the information management unit who "was working as a Realtor during his scheduled YRP working hours."

He was arrested and charged with one count of fraud under $5,000.

On Tuesday, police identified him as 30-year-old Jamil Saade of Markham.

He is next scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Aug. 3.

Investigators say Saade has been a police officer for eight years.

The 2020 Ontario Sunshine List revealed Const. Jamil Antonio Saade earned $112,000 plus taxable benefits of $558 that year.

York Regional Police spokesperson Const. Laura Nicolle confirmed the accused's middle name is Antonio.

She said Saade is currently suspended with pay per the terms of the Ontario Police Services Act.

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty in Markham lists a Realtor named Antonio Saade.

A representative of Leading Edge Realty confirmed Antonio Saade worked at the brokerage but could not comment on his current employment status.