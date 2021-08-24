Ontario police probe clears rookie N.L. officer who fatally shot man in 2018
Ontario Provincial Police have found no grounds to charge a rookie Newfoundland police officer who fatally shot a man in November 2018.
Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency said in a news release on Monday the OPP investigated the shooting and determined the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer involved was justified in using lethal force.
Ontario police conducted the probe because Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog was not yet operational at the time of the 2018 shooting, though the agency reviewed the OPP report.
The Newfoundland and Labrador police oversight agency says the officer went to the suspect's house in Corner Brook, N.L., with another officer who was acting as a supervisor, after a woman reported the man had kicked her in the face.
The agency says shortly after the suspect opened his door, he ran at one officer while holding a knife over his head, adding that the officer fired a lethal shot toward the suspect.
The watchdog notes the officer had been sworn into the force a month before the incident and he did not have a taser.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2021.
