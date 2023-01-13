Ontario police remind public of importance of AMBER Alerts despite complaints

January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) remind the public about the importance of these potentially lifesaving messages.

"AMBER Alerts really do make a difference in saving the lives of children."

Police say AMBER Alerts are only issued when an abducted child is believed to be in danger as a tool to collect tips, but still, the OPP says it receives dozens of complaints every time about the messages being a nuisance.

According to police, some of the messages they receive include, "Thank you again for waking me up for yet another GTA domestic dispute," and "Again, fake alerts forced on us haphazardly."

"When a child is abducted, the offender usually goes on the run to evade detection," OPP explained in a release Friday. "In a matter of hours, they can travel hundreds of kilometres. This is why AMBER Alerts are issued province-wide."

Locally, AMBER Alerts have helped to find several children safe in recent years, including two Newmarket boys, ages two and four, reported missing with their grandfather in 2019. The trio was located in Toronto.

Police said they were found "as a direct result" of the AMBER Alert.

Last year in February, OPP issued an AMBER Alert after a toddler from Barrie was reported abducted. Neighbours in the community searched the area late into the night. Police later cancelled the alert, saying the three-year-old girl had been found safe.

And last month, two young teens from Alliston were reportedly taken by two women after school. Less than an hour after the AMBER Alert was issued, police say the twins had been found safe in the Toronto area.

Since 2018, the OPP says it has issued 21 AMBER Alerts, averaging four per year.

Of these alerts, three were for abductions in OPP jurisdiction, while the rest were for other police services across the province.

Police say that in more than 90 per cent of cases, the child was safely recovered.

They say many of the recoveries were possible because of information received from the public.

"Many alerts are resolved thanks to people like you who see or hear something following an alert that they report to police.

Your assistance is essential, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Without your help, we might be reporting very different statistics today," said Insp. Todd Pittman of the OPP Provincial Operations Centre.