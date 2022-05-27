Ontario political parties pledge support for Ottawa's Stage 3 LRT project

The Ontario Liberals, New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives are promising to help the city of Ottawa expand light rail transit into Kanata, Stittsville and Barrhaven.

However, only the Liberals and the NDP committed to funding 50 per cent of the costs for Stage 3 of the light rail transit project.

Mayor Jim Watson sent a letter to the party leaders and candidates in Nepean, Carleton and Kanata-Carleton, asking if they will commit to funding 50 per cent of Ottawa's Stage 3 LRT project in the west end.

The Liberals, New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives all responded, while Watson said there was no response from the Green Party.

Here is a look at the responses from the political parties.

PROGRESSIVE CONSERVATIVE PARTY

The Ontario PC Party campaign noted the party partnered with the city of Ottawa and the federal government on Stage 2 of the project, committing 1.2 billion.

"We are going to continue to work with the city of Ottawa to ensure Stage 3 of the Ottawa LRT is completed with provincial support in a way that respects taxpayers' dollars and provides value for money," the letter said.

"Our team is committed to ensuring the people of Ottawa have a safe and reliable public transit system."

NEW DEMOCRATS

The Ontario New Democrats said "yes", they commit to negotiating with the city for 50 per cent funding of Ottawa's Stage 3 LRT project.

"The NDP would restore provincial funding for municipal public transit and paratransit systems to 50% of their net operating costs. We will work with municipalities to improve service, reduce wait times and make municipal transit systems more affordable," said the letter from Kanata-Carleton candidate Melissa Coenraad.

"The NDP is committed to funding Ontario’s share of Ottawa’s Light Rail Transit program, including expansion to Kanata and to Barrhaven."

LIBERALS

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca says the Liberals are committed to expanding public transit and "slashing fares to a buck-a-ride until 2024."

"I'm happy to confirm that our Liberal Plan for Ontario, A Place to Grow, commits to 50% provincial funding for Stage 3 of Ottawa’s regional transit plan, applying the lessons learned from the first two stages," Del Duca said.

"Our plan also commits to working with federal partners to advance High Frequency Rail service between Toronto, Ottawa and Québec."