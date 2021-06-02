Ontario pool companies now taking orders for next summer as pandemic drags on

As families stayed close to home last summer it led to a surge in swimming pool sale, a trend that's continued into this year as well.

Gaetan Hachey of Milton, Ontario ordered his in-ground pool in July of 2020 and it was finally installed. He is waiting to have some landscaping done and hopes his family will be able to swim in it within the next two weeks.

“I’m extremely excited, but it doesn't match the excitement of my spouse and my children. They are counting down the days until it’s finished" said Hachey.

The pool industry has enjoyed massive sales as many people stayed close to home and self isolated during the pandemic.

Frank Blanchet owner of Betz Pools of Stouffville, Ont. said the sale of swimming pools usually slows down in the winter, but this year it didn't.

“We generally never sell out for a year [in advance] but this year we are sold out and we are selling in 2022 now" said Blanchet.

Many pool companies are scrambling to keep up with orders and some parts and chemicals are on back order and in short supply.

Blanchet said it’s been good for the pool industry but frustrating for customers.

‘We are running out of materials for pools and for landscaping. We need patience on everybody's end to try and get through this" said Blanchet.

Harry Martyniuk with Pioneer Family Pools said his company is working non-stop to fulfill pool orders and added "we are tracking for a 80 to 100 per cent increase over last year, and last year was a record year."

Some in the pool industry feel sales could be strong for several more years as many people who have saved money on their travel budgets are willing to channel that money into home improvements.

“People are spending more on their backyard environment and are willing to spend more money investing in their backyards" said Martyniuk.

That includes the Hacheys who used to spend their summers traveling, but when the pandemic hit they decided to invest in a pool instead.

“We saw quickly we would be spending more time at home and less traveling so we thought we needed to do something as soon as possible" said Hachey.

While you may have to wait a year to get an in-ground or above ground pool, smaller wading and inflatable pools are still available online, but only while supplies last and some are already selling out.