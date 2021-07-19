Ontario post-secondary schools told to prepare for normal fall with backup plans
Ontario post-secondary institutions are being asked to prepare for a fall semester with no capacity limits on in-person classes and activities.
The Ministry of Colleges and Universities is also directing schools to finalize and publicly post their back-up instruction plans in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.
A memo to schools from the deputy minister said COVID-19 vaccination rates and other indicators are improving, allowing for an anticipated return normal.
Shelley Tapp said physical distancing may not be required on campuses but masks and other relevant measures will be required for indoor settings.
She said the ministry also encourages on-campus vaccination clinics and rapid testing programs.A new public health framework that will outline recommended safety measures and resources for the sector has been promised for early August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.
-
Snowbirds to fly over Vancouver Island. Here's where to see themThe Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Vancouver Island on Monday as part of their ongoing Operation Inspiration.
-
Vehicle plunges into North Bay lake, driver in hospitalOne person is in hospital with injuries after a vehicle plunged into Trout Lake off of Highway 63 at Lees Road in North Bay.
-
Downtown Wheatley evacuated again after hazardous gas detectedChatham-Kent Fire officials are reporting the detection of Hydrogen-Sulfide gas in downtown Wheatley.
-
Barn fire on property owned by GRCA suspicious: Guelph policeGuelph police are investigating a suspicious fire at a farm property owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority.
-
First felony sentencing for U.S. Capitol riot expected todayA Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases.
-
Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop proudly comes out as gayA Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay before his first NHL camp.
-
'It doesn't feel real': Family, friends mark 6 months since Port Moody woman's disappearanceFamily and friends of Trina Hunt marked the six-month anniversary of the Port Moody woman's disappearance over the weekend, as they still search for answers in her death.
-
Ontario reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on MondayAcross Ontario, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported. Public Health Ontario confirmed 130 new infections and 153 newly resolved cases, dropping the number of known active cases in the province.
-
'We were outnumbered': Police break up party with over 2,000 guests in WhitbyA party in Whitby that hosted some 2,000 guests was broken up by Durham Regional Police Sunday night.