Ontario pouring $2M into project to build tiny houses for homeless veterans
The Ontario government says it's helping build tiny houses for homeless veterans.
The province says it's investing $2 million in the Kingston-based project, and Housing Minister Steve Clark issued a special zoning order Wednesday allowing the site to be used for residential purposes without a long wait time.
Ontario says an-acre-and-a-half of land will be transformed into a "Veterans Village" in Kingston, complete with as many as 25 tiny, prefabricated homes.
Each unit will have a kitchen, bathroom, living room and sleeping area.
The homes are meant to be used as transitional housing for veterans experiencing homelessness.
The province says its investment includes the transfer of provincially owned land and funding for planning and off-site services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.
