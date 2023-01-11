Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds his first news conference of 2023

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold his first media availability of the new year on Wednesday.

The news conference will be held around 1 p.m. at a pharmacy in Etobicoke and will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Sylvia Jones.

This will be both Ford and Jones’ first news conference of 2023.

Earlier in the day, the premier is scheduled to attend the grand opening of the new Ken and Marilyn Thomson Patient Care Centre at Michael Garron Hospital.