Ontario extends stay-at-home order for an additional two weeks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced that the provincewide stay-home-order will be extended for an additional two weeks to control the spread of COVID-19.

“Make no mistake, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Ford said during a news conference Thursday.

"Our hospitals are still under immense pressure. The spread of variants remains a major concern."

The order will now expire on June 2, a full month longer than the original expiration date that was announced when the measure was introduced in April.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.