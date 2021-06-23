Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement

Premier Doug Ford is set to make a transit-related announcement in Toronto on Wednesday.

He will be joined by Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma, and Mayor John Tory.

Speaking at a COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday, Tory said today’s announcement would mark the “first steps taken” to get construction underway on the Bloor-Danforth subway line into Scarborough.

“This is going to, at last and after many years of debates and commitments and various other things, provide a connection to jobs and opportunities for the people of Scarborough who have had historic under investment in transit,” he said.

TTC staff recommended earlier this year that the Scarborough RT line be decommissioned and replaced with buses by 2023, a full seven years ahead of the expected completion date for the Line 2 subway extension. The TTC board voted unanimously in favour of the recommendations laid out in the report days later.

In May, Ottawa announced $12 billion in funding for five rapid transit projects in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, including the Ontario Line subway.

Approximately $10.7 billion of the investment will go towards the cost of building the four projects included in the Progressive Conservative’s $28.5 billion transit plan, which includes the three-stop Scarborough subway extension, the Ontario Line subway, the Yonge subway extension into Richmond Hill and the planned extension of the Eglinton Crosstown from Mount Denis to Renforth Drive.

The event is set to take place in Scarborough at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

With files from CP24’s Chris Fox.