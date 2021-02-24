Ontario Premier Doug Ford is making an announcement on Wednesday afternoon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano for the announcement.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live as soon as it begins.

The announcement today comes as the province’s commission into long-term care wraps up interviews with Fullerton, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams this week.

Long-term care homes in Ontario have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 3,800 people living in these settings have lost their lives due the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Now, thanks to vaccination efforts, many residents and staff in these facilities have been vaccinated against the disease, and the number of cases and deaths have decreased.