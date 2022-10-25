'I would be ashamed': MPPs call out Ford, Jones for not testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Premier Sylvia Jones were noticeably absent at Queen’s Park Tuesday one day after they were summoned to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry.

The two politicians were asked to appear as witnesses after Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Ford of shirking his responsibilities during the weeks-long occupation of downtown Ottawa and blockade at the Canada-U.S. border crossings.

However, commission lawyers said both Ford and Jones refused multiple requests to appear at the inquiry voluntarily.

During the inquiry, Watson recounted that Ford “felt it was a waste of time” to participate in meetings between all levels of government.

The Ministry of the Attorney General has said the government would be fighting the summons as it is “inconsistent with the members’ parliamentary privilege.”

The chairs where Ford and Jones sit in the legislature were empty Tuesday morning as Members of Provincial Parliament took their opportunity to call them out for fighting the summons.

“People in Ottawa have a lot of questions,” MPP Joel harden told reporters after Question Period.

“They have to justify running and hiding and not facing the music.”

Government House Leader Paul Calandra, who responded to inquiries during Question Period in Ford’s place, said the inquiry is a “policing matter and not a political matter.”

“This is a federal law commission, which is looking into the federal government’s invocation of the federal emergencies act,” he said. “Now, we are providing assistance to the commission by submitting key cabinet documents and of course, ensuring that witnesses are available.”

However Liberal Leader John Fraser criticized the government’s response, saying the premier needs to just show up and explain what happened.

“If I was him, I would be ashamed of not having taken action,” Fraser said. “We’re calling him out. He should testify there, or at the very least, give some explanation somewhere, somehow as to why he didn’t do what he needed to do at that very critical moment.”

Fraser added that all other levels of government are participating in the inquiry, including the prime minister and mayor of Ottawa.

“You had a part to play in it and you are responsible for what you didn’t do or did. It’s that simple.”