Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to take further action when it comes to border control, pushing for mandatory COVID-19 testing and a temporary ban on direct flights from countries where new strains of the disease have been found.

Ford made these pleas on Tuesday afternoon while providing an update on the province’s recently launched voluntary COVID-19 testing pilot project at Toronto International Pearson Airport.

According to the province, 6,580 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted as part of the pilot project. Of those tests, 146 came back positive and of those positive results, four have been screened as potential U.K. variant and will undergo further investigation.

The test positivity rate for the project is about 2.26 per cent.

The program, which launched on Jan. 6, offers voluntary testing for COVID-19 to any international travellers staying in Ontario for at least 14 days. Participants receive their test results within 24 to 48 hours.

Recent data shows that 1.8 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ontario are related to international, the province said Tuesday.

The first case of the U.K. variant in Ontario was confirmed last month and was due to international travel, the government has said.

Amid other new variants being detected globally, Ford said he is calling on the feds to implement mandatory testing for all travellers arriving from outside the country and impose a temporary ban on direct flights from countries where new strains of COVID-19 are found, including Brazil and Portugal.

“It’s absolutely critical to protect our borders,” he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said new measures will be announced in the coming days.

“One just has to remember that we are reliant on supply chains from around the world for foods, for goods, for essential medications and we do not want measures that we are brining in to further restrict non-essential travel, to have an impact on those essential supply chains,” Trudeau said.

“That is why we’re working very carefully and very diligently on the new measures we will be bringing forward in the coming days to make sure we are further discouraging non-essential travel, that we are further keeping Canadians safe, but we are not brining in hardship around our supply lines.”

According to the federal government, at least 156 flights have landed in Canada between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23 that had passengers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in the country. Of the flights, 76 landed in Toronto.

There were also 70 domestic flights that had a passenger later test positive for the disease.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020, with the latest extension set to expire on Feb. 21. Travellers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their travel date and must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.