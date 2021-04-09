Ontario Premier Doug Ford receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Premier Doug Ford received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on camera Friday.

Ford got the shot at his local pharmacy in Etobicoke while addressing the ongoing vaccination efforts in Ontario.

“We hit over another 100,000 vaccinations yesterday and we’re ramping up, so things are looking really, really positive out there,” Ford said.

By the end of the day, he said the province will have successfully administered over three million vaccines across the province since the rollout began in December.

Ford received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been the focus of some concern in the past several weeks over reports of what experts have called extremely rare blood clots.

Late last month, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended pausing administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to those under the age of 55, a move Premier Ford said he wouldn’t hesitate to replicate at the time.

However, Health Canada, NACI, and the Ford government have maintained that the shot is safe for those 55 years of age and older.

The government has acknowledged that the reports of blood clots have led to some hesitancy to the shot in Ontario.

As such, Health Minister Christine Elliott received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine last Monday in an effort to quell the apprehension.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to Ontario residents who are, or will be, 55 years old or older in 2021 at select pharmacies across the province.

Ford's shot comes as vaccination appointments open up to some residents over the age of 50 in Toronto and Peel Region.