Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks after meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory
Staff
CTVNewsToronto.ca
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will host his first news conference with Toronto Mayor John Tory since his re-election earlier this month.
Ford is expected to meet with Tory around 11:30 a.m. on Monday for a closed door session at Queen’s Park.
At 12:30 p.m., the municipal and provincial leaders will speak at a scheduled news conference. The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.
The Premier’s Office did not say what the two politicians will be discussing; however a large portion of Ford’s re-election campaign will have an impact on the Greater Toronto Area, including affordable housing and the 15-stop Ontario Line.
