Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce major hospital expansion in GTA, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce a major hospital expansion in Mississauga that will create the single largest hospital in Canada, government sources tell CP24.
They are expected to reveal the expansion of two hospital sites – one in Mississauga and another in Etobicoke as part of the announcement.
Government sources tell CP24 the expansion of a current facility in Mississauga will make it the largest hospital in operation anywhere in Canada.
Trillium Health Partners currently operates two hospitals in Mississauga – Credit Valley Hospital and Mississauga Hospital.
The two sites operate more than 1,000 beds combined.
Ford and Elliott are expected to speak at 10 a.m. The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News Toronto app.
The auditor general will also be releasing audits of several provincial files at the same time.
