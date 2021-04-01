Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce month-long COVID-19 shutdown today, sources say

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today the government will shutdown the province for at least a month in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations.

Sources have confirmed with CTV News Toronto that the province will implement an “emergency brake” starting on April 3 that will force some non-essential services to close, including in-person dining, personal care services and gyms.

Essential stores will remain open at 50 per cent capacity and non-essential retail, including shopping malls, can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

The move comes as intensive care admissions at Ontario hospitals reached a record high this week, with at least 421 COVID-19 patients currently in the province’s intensive care units (ICUs).

The province also reported more than 2,000 new infections for the past seven straight days. The province’s seven-day average for the number of cases recorded is now 2,316, up from 1,676 one week ago.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that new measures will prohibit indoor gatherings with people outside your household, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people.

Weddings, funerals and religious services will be capped at 15 per cent of regular indoor capacity, according to sources. It is not yet clear if schools, childcare centers and children's day camps could continue with the current public health protocols.

Just one week ago, Ford announced changes to the COVID-19 shutdown framework, modifying the grey zone to allow outdoor dining on patios and expanded capacity for indoor service at restaurants.

The new restrictions mean that these barbershops, hair salons, and other personal care services in grey zone regions will not open as planned on April 12.

The premier will speak at a news conference in Toronto at 1:30 p.m. to announce the changes.

He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will livestream the announcement today at 1:30 p.m.