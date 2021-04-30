Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold a virtual news conference Friday morning

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold a virtual news conference late Friday morning, one day after his government released modelling data showing that while the third wave may be “cresting,” the situation remains “precarious.”

It’s been one week since Ford made his last emotional appearance to the public, where he apologized for his government moving “too fast” in announcing measures that granted police the power to randomly stop people on the streets and in their vehicles to ask why they had left their homes during the stay-at-home order.

The measure, along with an order to close playgrounds, was rescinded the next day following mass criticism by the public and by police forces across Ontario.

“I know that some of those measures, especially around enforcement, they went too far,” Ford said last Thursday.

“Simply, we got it wrong. We made a mistake.”

The premier has been in isolation for the last 10 days after learning that a staff member he came in close contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, his office said that Ford had tested negative for the disease and will be following the guidance of Toronto Public Health. A spokesperson reiterated on April 29 that the premier “is in good health, symptom free and expects to be out of isolation early next week as per public health guidelines.”

Friday’s virtual news conference comes after modelling data presented by members of Ontario’s COVID-19 science table showed that while overall mobility has decreased in the province, workplace mobility remains high.

The projections showed that without stronger measures such as effective sick pay, a further shortlist of essential workplaces, low mobility and more vaccinations, daily cases would remain above 2,000 in June.

The Ford government's sick leave program, which will give employees three days of paid emergency leave during COVID-1, passed the legislature Thursday.

The province also announced a new accelerated timeline for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, saying that they hope to be able to open up appointments to everyone aged 18 and up by the end of May.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream Friday's news conference live at 11 a.m.