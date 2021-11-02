Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement about minimum wage
Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Tuesday about increasing minimum wage in Ontario, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Ford will be joined by Minister of Labour, Training and Skill Development Monte McNaughton and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy to make the announcement at 11 a.m. in Milton.
Sources say Ford will announce that minimum wage in Ontario will increase to $15 per hour on Jan. 1. It will then continue to rise by the rate of inflation.
Minimum wage in Ontario is currently $14.35 per hour.
Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, blasted Ford on Twitter Monday, saying that increasing minimum wage will hurt struggling businesses.
"I might have thought Ford would let small businesses have a shot at surviving the pandemic before further pandering to Ontario’s unions," Kelly said.
He said the increase will come just after the "long, cold post-holiday season" and that as of right now, only 37 per cent of Ontario small businesses are back to normal sale levels from the pandemic.
The announcement will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app
