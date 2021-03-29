Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement Monday afternoon

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Heritage, Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod, as well as Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy for the announcement in Niagara Falls.

The announcement comes as the province struggles with an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

The province reported more than 2,400 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday, bringing up hospitalizations and intensive care admissions to highs not seen since late January.

Stricter public health measures come into force in two Ontario regions today.

Hamilton entered into the strictest grey-lockdown phase of Ontario's pandemic response plan today, while the Eastern Ontario Health Unit enters the second-strictest red zone.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will livestream the announcement at 1 p.m.