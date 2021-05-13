Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park today at his first news conference in almost two weeks.

Ford has been notably absent from the public eye in recent weeks, which sources tell CTV News Toronto is part of a deliberate attempt to rehabilitate his image.

The premier’s announcement comes a day after the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) said the province is not ready to lift the stay-at-home order and should extend the current lockdown measures past May 20.

While no official announcement has been made on a possible extension, Health Minister Christine Elliott said earlier this week that "medical experts have been very clear that we need to stay the course right now” as Ontario grapples with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in a letter issued to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ford argued that additional measures, including quarantine measures for those coming into Canada by land are needed to blunt the transmission of variants of the novel coronavirus.

Last week, the prime minister said that the federal government was willing to work with the province to enhance such measures, but claimed the premier had not yet followed up on earlier requests of the same nature.

Ford will be joined by Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, for the announcement at 12 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the news conference live.