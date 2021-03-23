Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 3:30 p.m.

The announcement comes one day before the Progressive Conservative government is expected to present its 2021 budget.

Yesterday, the province announced plans to set aside $1.2 billion in funding to help Ontario’s hospitals deal with financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

“Our government second pandemic budget will focus on protecting people's health, and supporting people and job creators who are continuing to struggle during these tough times,” Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario’s finance minister, said on Monday.

The announcement also comes as the province continues to see daily COVID-19 case counts above 1,500.

On Monday, the seven-day average for number of infections logged in Ontario stood at 1,599. A week ago, the average was 1,349.