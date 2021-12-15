Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on COVID-19 booster shots

Premier Doug Ford will provide an update on Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booster strategy Wednesday afternoon, just days after eligibility opened up for people over the age of 50.

Ford will speak at Queen’s Park alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore at 3:30 p.m.

The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News Toronto app.

Individuals aged 50 to 69 became eligible to book their third dose of the vaccine on Monday. However the government has been criticized for moving too slowly with its booster strategy amid the spread of the new Omicron variant, which is much more transmissible than other variants of concern seen in the province.

Omicron is expected to soon by the dominant COVID-19 variant in Ontario by the end of the month, with Moore telling reporters that a single case of Omicron is infecting four to eight times more people than a Delta variant case.

In light of this, Moore said Tuesday the province has been working with its health partners to ramp up vaccination capacity in order to provide third doses to as many people as possible.

Moore also indicated that discussions will be taking places this week about what additional measures may be needed to protect people from the Omicron variant.

"Further news will be announced later this week," he said.

Moore told reporters that his recommendations will include a “more consistent” province-wide approach to public health measures rather than a regional approach.

Sources told CTV News Toronto Tuesday that Ford will be meeting with his cabinet Wednesday morning to discuss Moore’s recommendations, which may include changing group sizes for gatherings and reviewing best practices in schools.

Ontario’s reopening plan was paused in November as the number of daily COVID-19 infections started to increase drastically. The province has also announced that its proof of vaccination program will not end in mid-January as planned.