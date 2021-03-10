The Ontario government has released a list of more than 300 pharmacies that will be offering the AstaZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and the Kingston area.

As of Friday, the vaccines will be available at over 325 pharmacy locations in those three regions for Ontarians between the ages of 60 and 64.

“We are about to achieve a major milestone in our battle against COVID-19, by the end of the day we expect to reach the one million mark for doses administered and continue to lead the country in vaccinations completed,” said Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

Anyone who wants to get the vaccine the AstraZeneca vaccine will be required to book an appointment through their pharmacy website and not using the province’s booking portal, set to launch on March 15.

Select locations have begun to allow for registration or appointment booking as of Wednesday.

The Ontario government also announced they are working with primary care professionals to offer vaccinations at community locations such as doctors’ offices. The initiative is expected to begin on Saturday in Hamilton, Toronto, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka and Peel Region.

According to officials, primary care providers will not be taking appointments by request. Primary care givers will instead be contacting eligible Ontarians within the 60 to 64 age group to book an appointment.

Here is a full list of all Toronto pharmacy locations: