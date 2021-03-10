The Ontario government has released a list of more than 300 pharmacies that will be offering the AstaZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and the Kingston area.
As of Friday, the vaccines will be available at over 325 pharmacy locations in those three regions for Ontarians between the ages of 60 and 64.
“We are about to achieve a major milestone in our battle against COVID-19, by the end of the day we expect to reach the one million mark for doses administered and continue to lead the country in vaccinations completed,” said Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.
Anyone who wants to get the vaccine the AstraZeneca vaccine will be required to book an appointment through their pharmacy website and not using the province’s booking portal, set to launch on March 15.
Select locations have begun to allow for registration or appointment booking as of Wednesday.
The Ontario government also announced they are working with primary care professionals to offer vaccinations at community locations such as doctors’ offices. The initiative is expected to begin on Saturday in Hamilton, Toronto, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka and Peel Region.
According to officials, primary care providers will not be taking appointments by request. Primary care givers will instead be contacting eligible Ontarians within the 60 to 64 age group to book an appointment.
Here is a full list of all Toronto pharmacy locations:
- Shoppers Drug Mart 803 TORONTO 1500 AVENUE RD TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 500 TORONTO 1630 Danforth Ave TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 989 TORONTO 2223 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 865 ETOBICOKE 125 The Queensway TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 836 TORONTO 523 St. Clair Ave. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 841 TORONTO 2345 Yonge St. TORONTO
- First Canadian Place Toronto 1 First Canadian Place,Unit # CN1038 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1287 TORONTO 1500 Woodbine Ave. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 982 TORONTO 1601 Bayview Ave TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 997 TORONTO 66 Wellington St. West Unit 10 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 808 ETOBICOKE 3010 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1232 TORONTO 180 Danforth Ave. TORONTO
- Cloverdale Mall Toronto Etobicoke 250 The East Mall TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 994 TORONTO 755 Danforth Ave. TORONTO
- Eglinton/Bathurst Toronto 901 Eglinton Avenue West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 818 TORONTO 759 Mount Pleasant Rd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 939 TORONTO 1507 Yonge St. TORONTO
- College Park Toronto Toronto 777 Bay Street Unit C 216 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 984 TORONTO 2000 Queen St. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 830 WILLOWDALE 1800 Sheppard Ave. East TORONTO
- Sheppard Ave Willowdale Willowdale 288 Sheppard Avenue E. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1314 SCARBOROUGH 1235 Mccowan Rd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 986 WILLOWDALE 4841 Yonge St TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1255 1015 Lakeshore Blvd. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 823 TORONTO 970 Queen St. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1281 TORONTO 292 Dupont St. TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1021 TORONTO 50 MUSGRAVE ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 863 ETOBICOKE 5230 DUNDAS ST. W. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 821 TORONTO 770 Lawrence Ave. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 880 SCARBOROUGH 1571 Sandhurst Circle TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 838 TORONTO 3874 Bathurst St TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 867 TORONTO 620 Keele St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1377 TORONTO 958 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1335 SCARBOROUGH 255 Morningside Ave. TORONTO
- Galleria SC Toronto Toronto 1245 Dupont Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1410 TORONTO 236 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- Yonge/Eglinton Toronto Toronto 2300 Yonge Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 877 TORONTO 1859 Leslie St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 807 TORONTO 20 Bloor St. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1322 TORONTO 565 SHERBOURNE STREET, UNIT 40 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 949 TORONTO 69 Yonge St. TORONTO
- Richview Plaza Weston Weston 250 Wincott Drive TORONTO
- Richmond/Adelaide Toronto 120 Adelaide Street W. Unit # R28 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1240 TORONTO 3366 Yonge St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1510 TORONTO 2047 AVENUE ROAD TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1388 SCARBOROUGH 2330 Kennedy Rd. TORONTO
- Metro Ctr Toronto Toronto 200 Wellington Street West, Unit 200, P.O. Box TORONTO
- Waterpark Place Toronto Toronto 88 Queens Quay West TORONTO
- Skymark Plaza Willowdale 3555 Don Mills Road TORONTO
- Queen & University Toronto 250 University Ave Unit 120 TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4127 RX DSP SCARBOROUGH 681 SILVER STAR BLVD TORONTO
- Church/Wellesley Toronto 63 Wellesley Street E. TORONTO
- St.Clair Centre Toronto 2 St.Clair Avenue East Unit C001 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 903 ETOBICOKE 3730 LAKE SHORE BLVD WEST, UNIT 102 TORONTO
- Costco Pharmacy #537 Scarborough 1411 Warden Ave TORONTO
- Mount Sinai Toronto Toronto 600 University Avenue TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB4388 RX DSP NORTH YORK 6220 YONGE ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1403 TORONTO 2528 Bayview Ave. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 899 NORTH YORK 5998 Bathurst St. TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1004 RX DSP TORONTO 17 LESLIE ST TORONTO
- Parliament & Winchester Rexall Toronto 539 Parliament Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1301 SCARBOROUGH 5671 Steeles Ave. East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 825 ETOBICOKE 600 The East Mall Unit 1 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1381SCARBOROUGH 1780 Markham Rd A TORONTO
- Atrium on Bay Toronto Toronto 595 Bay Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 813 TORONTO 725 College St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 829 SCARBOROUGH 265 Port Union Rd. TORONTO
- Spadina & College Toronto 474 Spadina Avenue TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1402 TORONTO 279 Yonge St. TORONTO
- Commerce Court Toronto 199 Bay Street, Unit C186, P.O. Box 197 TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1007 RXDSP TORONTO 60 CARLTON ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1288 TORONTO 761 King St. West TORONTO
- Hullmark, Toronto 4789 Yonge Street, Unit#2 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 871 TORONTO 45 Overlea Blvd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart #926 Toronto 1027 Yonge St TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 717 TORONTO 2440 Dundas St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 820 TORONTO 1084 Wilson Ave. TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4345 RX DSP TORONTO 1020 ISLINGTON AVE TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 851 SCARBOROUGH 85 Ellesmere Rd. Unit 31 TORONTO
- Costco Pharmacy #524 Etobicoke 50 Queen Elizabeth Blvd TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 881 TORONTO 3401 DUFFERIN ST. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 919 NORTH YORK 6205 Bathurst St. TORONTO
- Church & Front, Toronto Toronto 63 Front Street East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 800 SCARBOROUGH 629 Markham Rd TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 811 SCARBOROUGH 2999 Kingston Rd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1313 TORONTO 1860 BAYVIEW AVENUE, UNIT 101TORONTO
- Costco Pharmacy #535 North York 100 Billy Bishop Way TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1162 TORONTO 4700 KEELE STREET, YORK LANES TORONTO
- Birchmount & Sheppard Scarborough Rexall Scarborough 3607 Sheppard Avenue East TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1509 SCARBOROUGH 2901 Sheppard Ave. East TORONTO
- Costco Pharmacy #1316 Thorncliffe Park 42 Overlea Blvd TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 985 TORONTO 200 Bay St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 872 NORTH YORK 6428 Yonge St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1320 TORONTO 388 King Street West TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB4354 RX DSP TORONTO 200 FRONT ST E TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC RCSS2800 RX DSP TORONTO 2549 WESTON RD TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1421 TORONTO 2206 Lake Shore Blvd. West TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4119 RX DSP TORONTO 449 CARLAW AVE TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4932 RX DSP SCARBOROUGH 3401 LAWRENCE AVE E TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1092 RX DSP TORONTO 11 REDWAY RD TORONTO
- Hazelton Lanes Rexall Toronto 87 Avenue Road TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 879 TORONTO 2343 Eglinton Ave. West TORONTO
- Lakeshore/37th Etobicoke Toronto 3701 Lakeshore Blvd West TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1154 RX DSP TORONTO 2280 DUNDAS ST W TORONTO
- Yonge/Melrose Toronto Toronto 3402 Yonge Street TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1214 TORONTO 1840 EGLINTON AVE W TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 814 TORONTO 2494 Danforth Ave. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 860 SCARBOROUGH 300 Borough Dr. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 837 ETOBICOKE 270 The Kingsway TORONTO
- Keele/Wilson Toronto Toronto 1115 Wilson Avenue TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1099 RX DSP ETOBICOKE 3671 DUNDAS ST W TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4225 RX DSP SCARBOROUGH 1450 LAWRENCE AVE E TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1019 RX DSP TORONTO 2877 BAYVIEW AVE TORONTO Shoppers Drug Mart 993 TORONTO 524 Queen St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 856 SCARBOROUGH 2251 Lawrence Av East TORONTO
- Dundas & Spadina Toronto 285 Spadina Avenue TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 915 TORONTO 812 O'Connor Dr. TORONTO
- Greenwin Square Toronto 345 Bloor Street., Unit 3 TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1066 RX DSP ETOBICOKE 380 THE EAST MALL TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC NF4222 RX DSP TORONTO 222 LANSDOWNE AVE TORONTO
- Brunswick House Toronto 481 Bloor Str W TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC RCSS1077 RX DSP TORONTO 825 DON MILLS RD TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1408 TORONTO 55 Bloor St. West TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1079 RX DSP TORONTO 10 LOWER JARVIS ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1005 TORONTO 1090 King St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 945 TORONTO 181 BAY ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1399 SCARBOROUGH 91 Rylander Blvd., Unit 1022 TORONTO
- Gerrard & Victoria Scarborough 2490 Gerrard St. East TORONTO
- North York City Centre North York North York 5150 Yonge Street TORONTO
- Lawrence/Midland Scarborough 2650 Lawrence Avenue E TORONTO
- Metro Pharmacy #537 Toronto 3003 Danforth Avenue TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3159 SCARBOROUGH 1900 EGLINTON AVE E TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3111 SCARBOROUGH 799 MILNER AVE TORONTO
- Rosebury Toronto 145 Marlee Avenue TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1004 Toronto 2525 ST CLAIR AVE W TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3000 SCARBOROUGH 3850 SHEPPARD AVE E TORONTO
- Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1080 SCARBOROUGH 5995 STEELES AVE E TORONTO
- Toronto East Pharmasave Toronto 825 Coxwell Ave. #C114, Toronto, Ontario TORONTO
- Junction Pharmacy TORONTO 3016 DUNDAS ST WEST TORONTO
- High Park Toronto 1938 Bloor St. W TORONTO
- GLENCADE PHARMACY ETOBICOKE 290 THE WEST MALL ETOBICOKE, ON M9C1C6 TORONTO
- Welcome Guardian Drugs (Roncesvalles) Toronto 137 Roncesvalles Avenue TORONTO
- Sam's I.D.A. Pharmacy Toronto 1920 Yonge Street TORONTO
- Junction Chemist Pharmacy Toronto 17 St Johns Rd TORONTO
- Birchmount Pharmasave Scarborough 462 Birchmount Road TORONTO
- Green pharmacy Toronto 620A Bloor street west TORONTO
- Canadian Compounding Pharmacy Toronto 2920 Bloor St West TORONTO
- Sanomed Pharmacy & Compounding Centre Toronto 1000 Bay st TORONTO
- Orton Park Guardian Pharmacy Scarborough 136 Orton Park Road TORONTO
- Guardian Village Square Pharmacy Scarborough 2942 FINCH AVE E., Scar, Ont TORONTO
- Lingeman IDA Pharmacy Toronto 411 Jane st TORONTO
- Pharmasave Cedarcourt Pharmacy Scarborough 3480 Lawrence Avenue East TORONTO
- Vina Pharmacy Toronto 1025 Gerrard Street E TORONTO
- Dynasty Pharmacy Toronto 5460 Yonge Street Unit 106 TORONTO
- Lawrence Pharmacy Scarborough 2683 Lawrence Ave E TORONTO
- One Eva Etobicoke 1 Eva Road TORONTO
- Rylander Pharmasave Toronto 8-6758 Kingston Rd. TORONTO
- Lefko Pharmasave #794 Toronto 842 Wilson Ave TORONTO
- East York Pharmasave Toronto 840 Coxwell Ave. #102 TORONTO
- Ava Pharmacy Toronto 81 St Clair Ave East unit 220 TORONTO
- Well+Good Pharmacy Toronto 557 Church St TORONTO
- Kennedy Road Pharmacy Scarborough 4-2 Antrim Crescent, TORONTO
- Care and Health Pharmacy Toronto 2928 Danforth Ave TORONTO
- People's Choice RemedysRx Scarborough 1145 Morningside Ave. Unit#16 TORONTO
- HEALTH CHECK PHARMACY SCARBOROUGH 2826A MARKHAM ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, TORONTO
- Victoria Commons Pharmacy Scarbrough 6-2555 Victoria Park Ave TORONTO
- Unicare Pharmacy Etobicoke 3170 Lakeshore BLVD West TORONTO
- THE MEDICINE SHOPPE PHARMACY # 134 TORONTO 2600 EGLINTON AVE WEST TORONTO
- CLINICPLUS I.D.A. PHARMACY ETOBICOKE 10 NEIGHBOURHOOD LANE, UNIT 103 TORONTO
- Northcliffe Pharmacy Toronto 1751 Eglinton Avenue West TORONTO
- ARIA PHARMACY TORONTO 11 NEWTON DR TORONTO
- HealthSmart Pharmasave Scarborough 2425 Eglinton Ave. E. #10 TORONTO
- NEW CALEDONIA PHARMACY Toronto 600 Caledonia Rd TORONTO
- Greendale Drugs Toronto 152 Carlton Street TORONTO
- Friendly Care West King Pharmacy Toronto 2077 Weston Rd. TORONTO
- KIPLING & QUEENSWAY PHARMACY ETOBICOKE 1255 THE QUEENSWAY, UNIT-20 TORONTO
- Raymond Wing Chiu Chan Drug Ltd. Toronto 794 Sheppard Ave East TORONTO
- Bathurst Wilson IDA Pharmacy 322 Wilson Ave TORONTO
- City Remedy'sRx Toronto 238 Danforth Avenue TORONTO
- Allcures Pharmacy Toronto 31 St. Dennis Drive, Unit 1 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1166 TORONTO 3446 Dundas St W TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 806 TORONTO 360A Bloor St W TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart #943 Toronto 465 Yonge St TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1414 TORONTO 260 Queen St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Simply Pharmacy 3017 TORONTO 235 DANFORTH AVE, UNIT 101 TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 859 SCARBOROUGH 2751 Eglinton Ave E TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1212 RX DSP TORONTO 396 ST CLAIR AVE W TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 855 SCARBOROUGH 1400 Neilson Rd. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1441 TORONTO 333 Bay St. TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1351 TORONTO 18 Jarvis St. TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC LOB1010 RX DSP TORONTO 5095 YONGE ST TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1362 TORONTO 1033 QUEEN STREET WEST, UNIT A TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 857 ETOBICOKE 123 Rexdale Blvd TORONTO
- LOBLAWS INC FORT4165 RX DSP ETOBICOKE 330 QUEENS PLATE DR TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1253 TORONTO 1473 Queen St. West TORONTO
- Shoppers Drug Mart 1483 ETOBICOKE 666 Burnhamthorpe Rd. TORONTO
- Snowden Pharmacy Toronto 264 Bloor St. W TORONTO
- Beaches Pharmacy Toronto 1967 Queen St East TORONTO
- Markland Wood Pharmacy Toronto 4335 Bloor Street West TORONTO
- Pharmasave (PHF 307-1) Toronto 100-720 Spadina Ave TORONTO
- Premier Pharmacy and Compounding Centre Toronto 3323 Bathurst Street TORONTO
- Forest Hill Pharmacy Toronto 491 Eglinton Ave W #102 TORONTO
- Main Drug Mart Toronto 7-1646 Victoria Park Ave TORONTO
- Pharmasave - 3485 Kingston Road, Scarborough M1M 1R4 TORONTO
- Total Health Pharmacy Toronto 997 Gerrard St E TORONTO
- Nhatrang Drug Mart Toronto 736 Wilson Avenue TORONTO
- Weston jane Pharmacy Toronto 1292 Weston rd TORONTO
- Jarvis st. Apothecary Toronto 275 Jarvis St. TORONTO
- Nor-Arm Pharmacy Toronto 107-1280 Finch Ave West TORONTO
- Keele and Finch Pharmacy North York 102- 1275 Finch Ave West TORONTO
- Mortar + Pestle Compounding Pharmacy Toronto 1997 Bloor Street West TORONTO
- Lakeside Pharmacy Etobicoke 2438 Lake Shore Blvd. West TORONTO
- Victoria Park Pharmacy Toronto 1314 Victoria Park Ave. TORONTO
- Symington Pharmacy Toronto 333 Symington Ave TORONTO
- Metro Drugs Toronto 129 Dundas St E TORONTO
- Pharmacare Drug Mart Toronto 891 Broadview Ave, Toronto TORONTO
- Markham Corners Pharmacy Scarborough 5113 Sheppard Ave E TORONTO
- Pharmasave 606 Toronto 944 Kingston Rd. TORONTO
- Islington Medical Pharmacy Toronto 1243 Islington Ave TORONTO
- I CARE Pharmacy Services EAST YORK 2 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Unit 26-27 TORONTO
- Lapsley Pharmacy Toronto 27 Lapsley Rd TORONTO
- Whole Health Pharmacy North York 7-1575 Jane Street TORONTO
- Healing Source Pharmacy Toronto 2209 Bloor St West TORONTO
- Keele-Ingram Pharmacy Toronto 2221 Keele Street TORONTO