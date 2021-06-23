Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement today

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday.

He will be joined by Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma, and Mayor John Tory. Associate Minister of Transportation Stan Cho will also be in attendance.

According to CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello, the announcement is related to transit.

The event is set to take place in Scarborough at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.