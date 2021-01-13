Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan one day after new modelling data indicated that despite vaccination efforts, the health system could be overwhelmed and mortality could double if further action isn't taken.

The government first started administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the end of December, focusing on four target groups of people: residents, essential caregivers and staff of congregate setting for seniors, health-care workers, adults in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit populations, and adult recipients of chronic home health care.

Last week, the government said they hoped to vaccinate all long-term care residents, health-care workers and essential caregivers in the province’s four COVID-19 hot spots by Jan. 21, with retired General Rick Hillier, who is leading the vaccine task force, hinting that he thinks they could complete the task earlier.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a second dose be provided either 21 days or 28 days after the first shot is administered.

As of Tuesday, a little more than 6,000 people in Ontario have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The update comes one day after officials released grim modelling data indicating the daily COVID-19 mortality rate in the province is expected to double from 50 deaths per day to about 100 deaths per day between mid-January and the end of February.

Officials also mentioned that the UK COVID-19 variant, known as Novel-SARS-CoV-2: B.1.1.7. was already spreading in the province and that three of the 14 cases confirmed Tuesday could not be traced back to travel.

Ontario Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that while they believe the COVID-19 vaccine will be effective against the new variant, it will still take too long to establish a herd immunity against it.

“We believe in order to get what we call herd immunity, we probably need 60 to 70 per cent of the general population vaccinated. That won't happen for many months,” she said.

“And at this point, as I said, three of our cases we don't have a travel history. If that is confirmed, we have evidence of community transmission and that is a very serious concern that the vaccine will not be able to address quickly enough.”

According to the modelling, if the COVID-19 variant spreads in the community, the number of infections in Ontario could start doubling every 10 days by March.

The premier will provide an update on the province’s vaccination efforts Hillier, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor Sylvia Jones.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the news conference live at 1 p.m.