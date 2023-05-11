iHeartRadio

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to speak in Brampton


Ontario Premier Doug Ford will speak at a news conference Thursday afternoon in Brampton.

The premier will be joined by Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney.

The news conference will be live streamed at 2 p.m. on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

Last week the Ontario government announced that most transit agencies, including Brampton Transit, will now accept both debit and credit cards for fare payments.

