Ontario premier highlights soldiers who served in Afghanistan during Remembrance Day ceremony
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is highlighting the contribution of Canadian soldiers who served in Afghanistan in a Remembrance Day ceremony this morning.
Speaking outside the Ontario legislature, Ford noted this year marks 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and the start of Canada's mission in Afghanistan.
The premier also paid tribute to those who served in the First and Second World Wars, the Korean and Gulf wars, and "countless" peacekeeping missions around the world.
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Consul General Susan Crystal are among the dignitaries attending the ceremony outside Queen's Park.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is not open to the public, but is being broadcast live online. More than 500 viewers logged on during the two minutes of silence.
Those attending in person, including the premier, are wearing masks, except when delivering their speeches.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2021.
