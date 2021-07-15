Ontario premier, long-term care minister to make announcement today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Long-term Care Minister Rod Phillips will make an announcement Thursday afternoon.

The announcement comes just one day before Ontario enters Step 3 of its reopening plan, which will see indoor dining, indoor fitness activity and movie theatres reopen.

In recent days, the province has seen a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, with positivity rates below one per cent.

Health officials say that about 79 per cent of people 12 years old and over have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Long-Term Care announced it would no longer require fully vaccinated visitors and staff who are not showing symptoms to submit to COVID-19 testing before entering a facility.

Starting Friday, the province also said the number of visitors allowed into a long-term care or retirement facility at any one time would also increase.

Nearly 4,000 residents and staff of the long-term care system have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will livestream the announcement today at 1 p.m.