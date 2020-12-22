Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon, alongside the ministers of health and education.

At his Queen’s Park news conference, the premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live.

On Monday afternoon, Ford announced that Ontario will enter a strict province-wide lockdown on Dec. 26. The lockdown will see nearly all non-essential businesses close and will last until Jan. 23 in the southern portions of the province (south of Sudbury) and until Jan. 9 in the northern parts.

During the lockdown, no indoor public events or social gatherings will be allowed, except with members of the same household.

Publicly funded elementary and secondary schools in the province will close for in-person learning until at least Jan. 11.

All publicly funded schools in northern public health regions are allowed to resume in-person learning on Jan. 11.

Elementary schools in southern Ontario can also resume in-person learning on Jan. 11, but secondary schools students in southern Ontario won't be allowed to return to the classroom until Jan. 25.

Child care centres will remain open for the duration of the lockdown, the government said.

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Windsor-Essex are already under lockdown. Hamilton joined the grey zone of the province's tiered COVID-19 framework on Monday.

New COVID-19 modelling released by the province on Monday forecasts an increase in deaths into the new year, while the number of patients infected with the disease in Ontario's intensive care units (ICU) is expected to surpass the 300-bed benchmark within the next 10 days.

Officials have previously said that under any scenario, occupancy in Ontario's ICUs will be above 300 by the new year. In the worst-case scenario, COVID-19 patient occupancy could surpass 1,500 by mid-January.

The provincial government has previously said that when more than 300 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, medical needs not related to the disease become nearly impossible to handle.