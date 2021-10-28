Ontario premier makes Sudbury stop for PC fundraiser

Security was tight around the Caruso Club on Thursday as Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Sudbury.

Multiple sources confirmed to CTV News Ford was in town to attend a $600-a-plate fundraiser ahead of the next provincial election.

It comes just days after the nomination of the Progressive Conservative Party's candidate for the riding of Sudbury, Marc Despatie, manager of communications at College Boreal.

The premier reportedly had several of his senior ministers in the region attend.

CTV News made multiple attempts to contact the premier's office, the party and the local constituency office to confirm the event and request an interview. All were refused.

The local constituency office said they didn't comment on internal party matters, while the party would only say the evening's event was private.

A senior party official did say the premier remains committed to the north, as evidenced by his recent trips to the region.

Ford has repeatedly mentioned Sudbury in previous visits and how he'd like to turn the city 'Tory blue.' He may find that a tough prospect. The city hasn't elected a progressive conservative since popular former Mayor Jim Gordon in the 1980s.

Even still, Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines and Natural Resources, said they're optimistic about their chances.

"We never want to miss an opportunity for somebody to represent this city who is with the governing party obviously in this situation the Progressive Conservatives," Rickford said.

"But we understand the importance of making good investments for the city of Sudbury."

Ontario heads to the polls on June 2.