A government source has told CP24 that Premier Doug Ford will announce mandatory COVID-19 testing at Ontario’s airports and border crossings Friday to prevent the spread of new variants of the novel coronavirus.

Ford has been calling on the federal government to implement the measure, namely at Pearson International Airport, in recent weeks as more cases of variants are reported by the province.

The fed's slow response on the issue led Ontario to first consider taking the action, the source said Wednesday.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that all Canadian travellers returning from overseas will have to take a COVID-19 PCR test at the airport, and quarantine in a designated hotel for three days at their own expense while they await results.

Those with negative test results will be able to then isolate at home, while those with positive tests will be immediately required to quarantine in designated government facilities.

Meanwhile, in new COVID-19 modelling released Thursday, Ontario health officials suggested that the highly-contagious U.K. variant will likely be the dominant strain in the province by March.

"The new variants give us less room to relax and less room for error,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province's COVID-19 science table, said at the time.

The advisory table went on to say that current evidence shows that the U.K. variant, also known as VOC B.1.1.7, may be associated with an “increased risk of death” compared to infection with non-VOC viruses.

And while Brown said that the COVID-19 vaccines will likely still be effective against the U.K. strain of the disease he added, “it’s important to note that these are not the only variants that will emerge as the disease continues to spread."

At least 51 cases of the variant have been recorded in Ontario so far.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 3 p.m.