Ontario premier to hold virtual news conference while isolating after exposure to COVID-19

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will hold a virtual news conference Thursday as he isolates in Toronto following exposure to a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Ford was noticeably absent from the legislature earlier this week as critics openly called for his resignation over his handling of the pandemic’s third wave. Last week, the Ford government introduced sweeping new public health measures to combat record-breaking transmission of the novel coronavirus throughout Ontario.

Those measures included, among other policies, new power for police officers to enforce the provincewide stay-at-home order and the closure of playgrounds. The government would later walk both of those measures back following intense backlash.

Since then, the premier’s office confirmed that Ford is isolating after learning that a staff member he came in close contact with on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The premier has tested negative, according to a spokesperson, and continues to perform his work remotely.

