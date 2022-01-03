Ontario premier to make announcement Monday after cabinet met to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Monday following a cabinet meeting yesterday on possible new COVID-19 restrictions, including shutting down indoor dining, tighter gathering limits and further school closures.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that the Ford government met on Sunday to discuss the possible new measures in order to protect hospital capacity and deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

Watch Ford's announcement live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app at 11 a.m.

The cabinet discussed banning indoor dining, lowering indoor (from 10 to five fully vaccinated people) and outdoor gathering limits, and decreasing capacity at essential retail to 50 per cent and 25 per cent for non-essential retail, sources said.

Sources said the government is also considering putting limits on gyms and personal care services, as well as banquet halls and weddings. It is also looking into cancelling ticketed events and closing in-person schools/implementing virtual learning for two weeks.

If the measures are approved, the government is planning to implement them as early as Wednesday and will be in place for three weeks before they are reassessed, sources said.

Last week, the government implemented a number of measures to curb the spread of the disease and deal with testing shortages. It slashed capacity limits at large venues to 50 per cent or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

The Ford government also announced the return to school date would be pushed by two days to give schools extra time to provide N95 masks to staff and to deploy 3,000 more HEPA filter units.

The government also announced that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests would be limited to high-risk individuals as supply remains a concern amid high demand for tests across the country.

This past weekend, Public Health Ontario reported 16,714 new infections on Sunday and a record 18,445 cases Saturday, noting both figures are considered underestimates.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore and Ontario Health CEO Matt Anderson to make the announcement on Monday following the cabinet meeting.

Later Monday morning, the province announced Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenflavy would also be at the announcement.