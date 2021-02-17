Ontario Premier Doug Ford is under fire for hurling what other party leaders are calling a "misogynist attack" at NDP Leader Andrea Horwath about her criticism over government’s plan to reopen the province.

The heated exchange between Ford and Horwath occurred during Question Period on Wednesday at Queen's Park.

It began when Horwath said she believed it is "disturbing to see how far this government is prepared to go in order to justify the rushed reopening of our province."

"When will the premier actually start listening to the hospitals, to the doctors, to his own experts, and prevent this province from going into yet another third wave and lockdown?" Horwath said.

Ford then fired back, saying his government has listened to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I've never waivered from that," Ford said, before then directing the following comment at Horwath. “Rather than sitting there and constantly criticizing from day one … why don’t you come and join us to support the people of Ontario for once, rather then just sit there and criticize."

"It's like listening to nails on a chalkboard listening to you."

After the comment was made, Horwath replied saying that "this premier always goes to the worst, worst places when he doesn't like the questions the opposition is asking" but vowed to "keep asking them on behalf of Ontarians."

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner tweeted shortly after saying that Ford should "unequivocally apologize for his comment.”

"This kind of misogynist attack is unacceptable," Schreiner said.

Liberal Leader Stephen Del Duca also took to Twitter about the comments, saying "misogynist rhetoric like this has no place in the Ontario legislature."

"For it to be hurled by a premier is unthinkable. Ford should apologize immediately," Del Duca tweeted.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Ford's office said "the premier condemns any and all forms of misogyny and sexism" but stopped short of apologizing.

Speaking to reporters following Question Period, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he believes "the premier has been unequivocal in suggesting that there is no room for that kind of language in the province of Ontario."

"I think in the legislature there is often heated moments that happen on all sides," Lecce said.

Horwath spoke to reporters after Question Period about the comments and said she believes Ford owes the people of Ontario an apology.

"At the end of the day, when the premier doesn't like being questioned, being criticized, he goes to the worst possible place. That’s just who he is," Horwath said. “But who I am? I’m somebody who is going to come here everyday regardless of the kind of mud the premier is doing to sling."