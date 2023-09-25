Ontario proposes new way of funding GO Transit stations, spurring nearby development
Ontario's minister of infrastructure is proposing a new way of funding GO Transit stations that she says will both increase transit service and housing nearby.
Kinga Surma says legislation she introduced today would let municipalities fund the design and construction of new GO stations.
Municipalities could then recover the costs over time by levying a Station Contribution Fee on development that gets built around the station.
The fee would be a voluntary tool for municipalities and they would apply to the province to use it.
The government says they would need to show a reduction in development costs to help offset the fee for developers, such as reduced parking requirements or faster approvals.
The legislation would also allow the Toronto Transit Commission to enter into cross-boundary service agreements with neighbouring transit agencies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.
-
B.C. wildfires: Most evacuation orders and alerts lifted in the OkanaganEvacuation orders and alerts have been lifted for all but one property in West Kelowna, B.C., about five weeks after thousands were chased out by a fast-moving wildfire.
-
'We’re being kicked out': Encampment residents ordered to leave Cambridge’s Soper ParkLess than one month after a large encampment in Cambridge was cleared, a new one in Soper Park is drawing concerns.
-
Attendees encouraged to join in opening ceremonies for Reconciliation Week in LethbridgeOpening ceremonies outside Lethbridge's civic centre on Monday officially began a week of events based upon truth and reconciliation in the southern Alberta city.
-
'Greenbelt just the tip of the iceberg': Scrutiny turns to boundary changes benefiting developer who bought tickets to Ford stag partyThe scandal over the removal of land from the protected Greenbelt for a connected few could be just "the tip of the iceberg" as opposition parties called for a new investigation of a different set of land changes that may prove to be another type of headache for Ontario's beleaguered government.
-
Market Slip redevelopment in Saint John taking shape ahead of completion goalCity officials say the additions of a skating rink and four season patios will change the way Saint John residents use Market Slip upon completion this winter.
-
Saskatoon teen approached by 2 unknown men and shot, police sayA Saskatoon teen is recovering after a early morning shooitng over the weekend.
-
Some are still trying to get over Fiona one year laterSome residents in Cape Breton are still trying to get over Fiona, a year after the storm tore through the region.
-
Saskatoon police: Groups of men in their 30s clashed with sticks, pipes and a batPolice were called to an incident Friday night that initially sounded like a group of teens may have been battling it out in a city park.
-
Local religious leader upset with city councillor’s social media postsKevin George, a priest at St. Aidan's Anglican Church, is calling on the city to take action after Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson posted her frustration with the city's homelessness crisis on social media.