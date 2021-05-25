Ontario provides $3 million in one-time funding to the Canadian Film Centre

Ontario says it's providing $3 million in financial support to help the Canadian Film Centre through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod says the one-time funding is part of the province's efforts to support the film, television and new media industries through the public health crisis.

The Canadian Film Centre says the money will be used to support training programs and COVID-19 adaptation plans.

Those plans include the development of new initiatives like virtual production training.

Christina Jennings, the centre's chairwoman, says that training helps keep Canadians in front of and behind the camera.

The CFC is a nationally recognized cultural organization that offers several development programs for various screen-based roles, including screenwriters, performers, composers and entrepreneurs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.