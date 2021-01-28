New modelling data released by Ontario health officials suggests the new highly contagious U.K variant of COVID-19 is spreading and poses a significant threat to controlling the pandemic, but officials say if current public health measures are continued the province should still see a reduction in cases.

Officials released the updated modelling on Thursday that suggests while testing for COVID-19 is down slightly, cases and positivity rates across the province are on the decline.

According to the government, hospitalizations have also decreased across Ontario but the number of patients in the province’s strained intensive care units (ICU) has not fallen yet.

Health officials expect that ICU capacity will decrease to between 150 and 300 patients by the end of February. The government has previously said that when there are more than 300 patients being treated for COVID-19 in the intensive care unit it becomes nearly impossible to treat the needs of non-COVID-19 patients.

According to the data, "modelling and international examples" suggest that despite the U.K. variant of COVID-19 spreading in Ontario, if the province maintains public health interventions it should see a continued reduction in cases, even with a return to school.

The modelling data also found that Ontario’s stay-at-home order, which came into effect on Jan. 12, has resulted in only a small reduction in overall mobility in the province.

COVID-19 cases are also declining across long-term care homes but deaths continue to rise, the province said. There have been 215 long-term care deaths associated with COVID-19 in the previous seven days.

According to the data, Ontario is likely surpass the total number of deaths from the first wave during the second wave.

Ontario surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, with more than 1,400 of those deaths were logged since the beginning of January.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.